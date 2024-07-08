Peter O’Sullivan, Cashel

Stonepark and formerly of Waller’s Lot, Cashel, Co. Tipperary.

July 7th 2024, unexpectedly and peacefully at home.

Peter (Former Tipperary Goal Keeper), beloved son of the late Jim and Catherine, brother of the late Jimmy, Mickey, Paddy and grandfather of the late Baby Chloe.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Joan, son Seamus, daughters Noelette, Siobhán, Laura and Catherine, sons-in-law Amlaoibh, Diarmuid, James and Seamus, Seamus’ partner Ann, grandchildren Áine, Diarmuid Óg, Ciarán, Mícheál, Sean, Hannah, Olivia and his Goddaughter Ella, sister Kit, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence (Eircode E25 P763) this Wednesday evening from 4pm to 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Thursday in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel at 12.00noon followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.

Mass can be streamed here: https://churchcamlive.ie/cashel-parish-stream/.