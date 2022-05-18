Peter Maunsell, Clonmel

Lisheen, Clonmel.

Died on 16th May 2022

(Predeceased by brother John and parents Billy and Mary)

Sadly missed by wife Nora, sons Shaun, Simon and Daniel, daughters Marie and Symone, sisters Maura and Nora, brothers Kevin and Liam. daughter in law Debbie and Karen and his 12 Grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Peter Rest in Peace.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Peter’s Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Mary’s Church Irishtown on Friday at 10.50am for Requiem Mass at 11am which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmel followed by private cremation.

House private please.

Family flowers only – donations if desired to C-Saw.