Peter James Mulcahy, Carrick-on-Suir

Peter James Mulcahy

9 Woodland Heights, Carrick Beg, Carrick on Suir.

Predeceased by his parents Peter and Ena, deeply regretted by his heartbroken Wife Louise and loving children Peter Junior and Arlo,sisters-in-law Niamh and Gillian, brothers-in-law Brian,Paul, Tommy (rip) and Keith, aunts, uncles, parents in law Margaret and Sean, relatives and friends.

May Peter rest in peace.

Peter will be reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home Carrick on suir on Monday the 9th October from 5pm to 6.30pm. Peter will be arriving at St Molleran’s Church Carrick Beg on Tuesday the 10th October for requiem mass at 11am followed by burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery Carrick on suir.

