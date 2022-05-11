Percy Draper, Roscrea

Ballyhall, Roscrea.

Peacefully at Milford Hospice Limerick.

Pre-deceased by his parents Percy and May, brother Ben and sister Florence.

Sadly missed by his sisters Evelyn, Muriel and Gladys, brothers Victor, Leslie, George, Willie and Cecil, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea on Thursday evening from 5pm with prayers at 6.50pm and removal at 7.10pm to Christ Church, Corbally.

Funeral Service on Friday afternoon at 2 o’clock followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Milford Hospice Care.

“The day thou gavest Lord has ended”