Peigí (Margaret) Fahy (Née Ní Mhealóid), Nenagh, Co. Meath and Co. Galway

Ballyphilip, Nenagh, late of Derrylangan, Athboy, Co. Meath and formerly of Camús Íochtar, Co. Galway.

On July 22nd 2023, suddenly, at University Hospital Limerick, surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of Michael and loving mother of Sinéad (Carroll), Caitríona and Pádraig.

Much loved and sadly missed by her loving family, her brothers and sisters, Máire, Bríd, Coleman, Nora, Teresa, Mairtín, and Seamús, sons-in-law Anthony and James (Morris0, her adored grandchildren, Eoin, Lilly, Ciarán, Finn and Kate, her extended family, relatives, great neighbours and friends. Predeceased by her parents Jimmy and Maria, her sister Nan and brother Pádraig.

Reposing on Tuesday at her home (E45 X314), from 3pm until 8pm.

Funeral arriving on Wednesday, to Our Lady of Lourdes Church,Silvermines (E45 TD35), for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Dolla Cemetery (E45 XH50).

The Funeral Mass for Peigí can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/live/liMm8y0XUQc?feature=share

Family flowers only please.