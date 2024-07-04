Peggy Connolly nee McGrath, Templemore

2, Richmond, Templemore.

After a long & happy life, aged 101 years, the death has occurred most peacefully of Peggy (Margaret) Connolly, Richmond, Templemore, at home in the tender & devoted care of her loving daughter, Caitríona.

Peggy is predeceased by her dear husband Con & her siblings Nancy, Mick, Mary Jo, Richard & Phil.

Deeply regretted by her devoted daughter Caitríona, brother John McGrath, Borrisoleigh & his wife Noreen, by her nephews & nieces, the Ryans of Whitefield, Treacys Laha, McGraths Lisheen, Kylemore, Borrisoleigh & Castlequarter and long term carers Josephine & Margaret, a wide circle of relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence this Friday evening from 4 to 7.30pm. Removal to The Sacred Heart Church, Templemore arriving at 8.30.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon, followed by interment in Loughmore Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchcamlive.ie/templemoreparish/

Donation’s if desired to HLI, Ireland c/o Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore

Messages of condolences may be left on EJGrey.com