Mountain View Drive, Cahir.

Peggie, predeceased by her loving husband John and her daughter Claire, passed away peacefully at Rathkeevin Nursing Home.

She will be sadly missed by her loving nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home Cahir on Friday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm.

Funeral cortége arriving to St. Mary’s Church Cahir on Saturday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.