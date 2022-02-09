Peg (Margaret) Murphy nee Troy

Bantiss, Cloughjordan and late of Millview, Toomevara, Nenagh,.

Suddenly at her home on the 8th of February.

Predeceased by her loving husband, Billy and granddaughter Keisha, parents Ned & Kathleen Troy and brothers Joachaim & Tom.

Sadly missed by her loving family Jackie (Cuddihy), Michael, Clare (Walsh) and June, sister Lill Tate, brothers Dan & Eddie, sons-in-law Owen Cuddihy & Tommy Walsh, Michaels partner Bríd Delaney, grandchildren – Ger Cuddihy & his wife Siobhan, Nicola Kennedy & her husband Liam, Darren Cuddihy & his Fiancée Melissa, Marley Delaney-Murphy, great-grandchildren Aoibheann, Daíthi & Fíadh Kennedy & Oisín Cuddihy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, kind caring neighbours, relatives & friends, her many friends in ICA, Active Retirement, Borrisokane Day Care Centre, and her love for Toomevara GAA Club.

Reposing on Thursday evening in Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh from 6pm to 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday in Ballinree Church at 12 noon with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

