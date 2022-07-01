Peg Hughes (Née Slattery), Killaloe

Ballyea, Ballina, Killaloe P.O.,

June 30th, 2022, peacefully at the University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Michael and loving mother of the late Noreen.

Sadly missed by her loving sons, Tom and Jim, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., followed by removal to Our Lady and St. Lua Church, Ballina.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11.30 a.m. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House Private Please.

Rest in Peace.