Peg Bermingham (Née Walsh), Mullinahone

Ballycullen, Mullinahone

July 20th, 2022. Peacefully at her residence in her 101st year.

Beloved wife of the late Gerald and much loved mother to Marie, Edette, John and Tom. She will be very sadly missed by her family, sons in law (Billy & Ronan), daughters in law (Monica & Kathryn), her grandchildren (Aidan, Fiona, Cliodhna, Aoife, Aine, Cathal, Seanie, Sarah & Rachel, great-grandchildren ( Anna, Liam, Tom & Adam, sister in law (Kitty), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at St. Michaels Mortuary, Chapel Street, Mullinahone, Thurles, on Thursday from 5pm with prayers at 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am in St. Michaels, Church, Mullinahone followed by burial in St. Michaels Cemetery, Killaghy, Mullinahone.

House Private Please.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam