Peader Purcell, Upperchurch

Moher, Upperchurch, Thurles

Pre-deceased by his sister Anna and her husband Dan. Sadly missed by his loving wife Joan, son Cathal, daughters Sheena and Aoife and their partners Colm and Owen, grandchildren Ally, Evan, Calin and Aila, brother Pakie, sisters Shelia (Barry) and Maudie (Ryan), brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at O’Dwyer’s Funeral Home, Upperchurch on Saturday evening from 5pm to 8pm.

Funeral arriving to the Sacred Heart Church Upperchurch on Sunday at 1.30pm for mass at 2pm followed by burial in the local cemetery.

The mass will be livestreamed on https://churchcamlive.ie/upperchurchdrombane-parish/