Pauline Scanlan, New Inn

Pauline Scanlan

Garandee, New Inn.

Pauline passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at South Tipperary General Hospital. She will be sadly miss by her heartbroken parents Tom and Breda, sister Mairéad, brother John, brother-in-law Willie, sister-in-law Paula, grand dad Dick Nagle, nephews, niece, aunts, uncle, relatives and a wide circle of friends and neighbours.

Pauline’s funeral cortége will leave her home on Wednesday morning at 11.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Queen, New Inn for a family Funeral Mass at 12 noon, after which she will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

For those who cannot attend due to current restrictions the Mass be live streamed on https://churchcamlive.ie/newinnparish/.

If you would like to leave a message of sympathy for Pauline’s family please use the condolence link below.

The Scanlan family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Friends of South Tipperary Hospital, c/o Costigan’s Funeral Home Cahir.

