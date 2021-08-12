Pauline Scanlan (nee Higgins), Killaloe

Hill Road, Killaloe, Co. Clare.

Peacefully in the loving care of Ennis General Hospital.

Beloved wife of the late Kevin and sister of the late Beattie Hickey, Nancy Costello, Sean Higgins, and Teeshia Whelan.

Sadly missed by her loving nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, carers, neighbours and friends.

May Pauline Rest in Peace

In accordance with current Government and HSE guidelines, a private Funeral Mass will take place for Pauline on Saturday, the 14 of August, 2021, at 11am in St. Flannan’s Church, Killaloe, followed by burial in Reilig Lua Cemetery, Killaloe.

House private.

Date of death: August 11th 2021

