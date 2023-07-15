Pauline Morrissey (Née Sheehan), Fethard

St. Patrick’s Place, Fethard.

On July 15th 2023.

Pre-deceased by her husband Tom, her parents, brothers,sisters and grandchild Dylan.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons and daughters, Tom, Katherine, Pat, Noel, Anne and Helen, her sisters Mary and Pat, son- in-law Tadgh and Eamon, daughters-in-law Ann Marie and Helen, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at McCarthy’s Funeral Home, Fethard, this Sunday from 5.00pm with removal to the Holy Trinity Parish Church at 7.00pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11.00am followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu to the Coronary Care Unit in Clonmel University Hospital.

The Mass can be watched online at parishchurch.net.