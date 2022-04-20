Pauline Delaney Nee Dunne, Cudville

Knockanpierce Nenagh & late of Cudville

Peacefully at Milford Care Center on 19th of April.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Frank & brothers Sean and Tony. Will be sadly missed by her loving family Paul, Catherine, Frank & Niamh. Grandchildren Alfie, Sam, Megan, Alice, Aaron, Didi, Sarah, Fay Aine-Daisy, Isabelle & Mya. Great grandchildren Freddie & Mickey. Brother Pat, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers in law & sisters in law, nieces and nephews cousins neighbours relatives and friends May Pauline Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans funeral home Nenagh this Thursday from 5 with removal at 7 to arrive at St.Marys of the Rosary Church Nenagh at 7.30.

Requiem mass on Friday at 11.

Burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Milford Care Centre.

Those who would like to view the funeral mass can do so on nenaghparish.ie