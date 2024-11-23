Pauline Cudd Nee McGrath, Nenagh

late of Clonaslee, St. Conlon’s Road, Nenagh and formerly of Pound Street

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Conlon’s Community Nursing Unit, Nenagh. Predeceased by her beloved husband Fred, her brothers and sister Denis, Peg, Eddie, Noel and Johnny. Sadly missed by her loving sisters Noreen (O’Donoghue) and Lolly (O’Brien), brother-in-law Joe O’Donoghue, sister-in-law Margaret McGrath, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Monday November 25th at Ryan’s Funeral Home Nenagh from 5pm until 6.30pm. Funeral arriving on Tuesday to St. Mary of the Rosary Church Nenagh for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery. Pauline’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.nenaghparish.ie

Family flowers only.

May she Rest in Peace.

Funeral mass can be viewed here