Paula Madigan (nee Hughes), Clonmel & Thurles

Paula Madigan (Nee Hughes)

The Spa, Clonmel and late of Thurles, Co Tipperary, 9th August 2021 at Tipperary University Hospital in the presence of her husband.

She will be sadly missed by her husband Michael, daughters Niamh and Sadhbh, son Colm, brothers Edward, Brian and Noel, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and her extended family.

Requiem Mass on Friday 13th August at 11am followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Paula was an advocate for COVID-19 regulations and would want the ceremony to be complaint.

The service will be livestreamed at http:/www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul

Family flowers only please.

