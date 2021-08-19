Paula Finn
Mount St Nicholas, Carrick on Suir
Funeral Arriving at St Nicholas Church on Saturday for funeral Mass at 12 noon
Followed by burial afterwards in St Mary’s cemetery.
The Church service can be viewed online
