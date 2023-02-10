Paul Ryan, Roscrea

Grange, Roscrea and formerly of Aglish, Roscrea.

Pre-deceased by his parents Mary and Paul.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marie, daughter Mary, sons Paul, Michael and PJ, daughters-in-law Aoife, Tara and Emma, partner Paul, grandchildren Ciara, Paul, Conor, Niamh, Ada and Cathal, brothers Tom, Simon, Frankie, Pat, Phonsie and Denis, sisters Phyllis, Bernie and Noreen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and large circle of friends. RIP.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea (E53 NY70) on Sunday evening from 4.30pm to 7pm.

Private removal from his residence on Monday morning at 11.30am arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea (E53 PK82) for Funeral Mass at 12 noon.

The Mass will be livestreamed on stcronanscluster.ie

Cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium, Co. Clare.

Family flowers only please – donations if desired to The Irish Heart Foundation.