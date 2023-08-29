Paul Price, Templemore

Church Street, Templemore, Co. Tipperary.

Predeceased by his parents Edward and Eileen (Broderick), brothers John, Peter and Tim and Sister Bridget.

Deeply regretted by his son Joshua, brothers Laurence, Eamonn and Terance, sisters Mary Theresa, Angela and Esther, brothers in law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family relatives and friends.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Wednesday evening from 5pm. Removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore at 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Paul will be gently laid to rest in the adjoining Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence may be left at www.ejgrey.com.

Paul, may You rest in the Lord’s love and peace.