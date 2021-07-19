Paul Michael Browne, Nenagh & Cork

Paul Michael Browne

Clashnevin, Nenagh and late of St. Luke’s, Mayfield, Co. Cork. Suddenly on 17th July 2021.

Pre-deceased by his beloved father Michael and brother Frankie. Will be sadly missed by his heartbroken mother Mary, his brothers and sisters TJ, Josie, Lily, Ger & Noel. Aunts and uncles, Nieces and nephews, his God-daughter Katie, His great friends Niamh, Rob & Trish. Cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May Paul Rest In Peace.

Due to Current guidelines regarding Covid-19 a private family funeral will take place.

His remains will arrive to Ballinree Church this Thursday for Requiem mass at 11 o’clock, followed by Cremation service in the Island Crematorium Cork at 4 o’clock.

The live link will follow at a later time.

The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

