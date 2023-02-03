Paul Leahy, Thurles and Templemore

Cluain Glas, Thurles, and Ballylahy, Castleiney, Templemoe, ( Templetuohy Parish).

3rd of February 2023.

Predeceased by his father Matt and sister Breda.

Deeply regretted by his mother Carmel, his sisters Rita (Kiely), Patricia, Carmel (Leonard) brothers in law Joe and Gary and nephew and niece Matthew and Rachel and extended family.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Saturday evening from 5 30 pm.

Removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart Templetuohy at 7 30 pm to arrive at 8 pm.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11 am.

Interment in Templeree Cemetery afterwards.

Masks mandatory please

Family flowers only please, donations to Motor Neuron Ireland.

Messages of condolences can be left at www.ejgrey.com