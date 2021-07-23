Paul Langton, Thurles

Glengoole, Thurles

Reposing at his mother Mary’s residence at Glengoole South on Saturday evening from 5-8pm.

Arriving at St Patrick and Oliver’s Church, Glengoole on Sunday at 1.45pm for Funeral Mass at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

