Paul Galvin, Thurles

Tooreen, Bohernamona Road, Thurles.

Unexpectedly at home, under the loving care of his family.

Predeceased by his baby daughter Anna-Kate, parents Michael and Bridget (Galbertstown, Holycross), brothers Matt and Tom.

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family; devoted wife Helen, sons Michael, Anthony and Paudie, daughters Helena, Tammy and Norma, 18 cherished grandchildren, daughters-in-law Monica, Sarah and Laura, sons-in-law Frank, Ronan and P.J., brother Michael, sisters Mary and Anne-Marie, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, Bothar na Naomh Church community, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Saturday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at Bothar na Naomh Church, Thurles on Sunday at 9.30am for Requiem Mass at 10am which can be viewed on www.thurlesparish.ie

Burial afterwards in Holycross Abbey cemetery.