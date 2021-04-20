Paul De Bruyn, Ballingarry

Paul De Bruyn

Tinnock, Ballingarry, Thurles.

Sadly missed by wife Betty, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousin Ross Taylor, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Dermot Ronan’s Funeral Home, Ballingarry on Wednesday evening in accordance with Covid-19 regulations.

Removal on Thursday morning to The Church Of The Assumption, Ballingarry for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

