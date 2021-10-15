Paul Carroll, Killenaule

Bailey Street, Killenaule

14th October 2021.

He will be sadly missed by his partner Corina, sisters Bernie & Catherine, brothers Michael & Tom, nephews Luke & Billy, niece Amy, the Bolger family, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Connell’s Funeral Home Killenaule this Saturday evening from 5 to 7 o’clock. Returning to his residence at Bailey Street on Saturday evening.

Leaving his residence on Sunday morning for Funeral Mass at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Killenaule followed by burial in River Street Cemetery.

House private please.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchcamlive.ie/killenaule.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence