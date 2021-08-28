Paudy Delaney, Nenagh

Yewston, Nenagh and formerly of Pound Street, Nenagh.

August 27th 2021, suddenly, at home, predeceased by his parents Martin and Lizzie Delaney, brother Michael and sisters Mary and Nancy.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Marian, son Aidan and his partner Michelle, his adored grandchildren Ava and Aaron, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Reposing on Monday at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh, for family and close friends from 6pm until 8pm.

Funeral on Tuesday, departing his home at 12.15pm, to arrive in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, for Funeral Mass at 1 o’clock, followed by burial in Monsea Cemetery, Ballycommon, with adherence to social distancing and face covering.

Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony, on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

