Paudie Ryan, O’Briensbridge

O’Briensbridge, Co. Clare,

Suddenly. Son of the late Bill and Eilish Ryan, Old Post Office, O’Briensbridge.

Greatly missed by his heartbroken family sisters Marie (Lawlor), Noreen and Annette (Allen), brothers John Paul and Liam, brothers – in – law Pat and Michael, sisters – in – law Serena and Maria, much loved nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, Aunt and Uncle, cousins and relatives and many friends.

May Paudie’s gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing in St. Thomas’ Church, Bridgetown, Co. Clare, V94 AY68 on Thursday from 5pm to 7:30pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in Templehalla Cemetery, Ballina