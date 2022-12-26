Paudie Hartigan, Ardfinnan

St. Finnian’s Avenue, Ardfinnan.

Paudie passed away peacefully in his 87th year at Tipperary University Hospital.

Predeceased by his son Kevin, he will be sadly missed by his loving wife Molly, son Pat, daughters Trish and Emer, daughter in law Barbara, sons in law Tom and Ian, grandchildren Cian, Ryan, Séan and Ciaran, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and kind friends.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home Cahir on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving to the Church of the Holy Family Ardfinnan on Wednesday for Mass at 12noon followed by private cremation.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to the National Council for the Blind Ireland (NCBI).