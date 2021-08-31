Patsy O’Donnell, Cahir

Rosemount, Cahir.

Patsy (Retired Fire Services) passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital Clonmel.

Pre-deceased by his grandson Freddie, brother Billy and mother Peggie. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Theresa, daughters Nuala, Ciara, Aoife and Sinead, grandchildren Shane, Dylan, Lily and Leon, sons in law, brothers, sisters, extended family and friends.

Patsy’s funeral cortége will leave Costigan’s Funeral Home on Thursday morning at 11.30am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church Cahir for mass at 12 noon after which he will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired in Patsy’s memory to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence