Patsy Myles, Ardfinnan

Rochestown, Ardfinnan.

12th February 2022, peacefully in the loving care of his family.

Pre-deceased by his loving wife Ann.

Deeply regretted by his daughters Margaret, Breeda, Áine, Marie, Yvonne & Trisha, sisters Mary (Linehan) Birmingham, England, Joan (Somers) Bagnelstown Carlow and Breeda (Moore) Dublin, brothers Tommy and Liam, grandchildren, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Ardfinnan GAA Club Dressing Rooms (Eircode E91 H049) on Monday from 5pm until 8pm.

Funeral Cortege will leave his residence on Tuesday to arrive at the Holy Family Church, Ardfinnan for 12 noon Mass which may be watched live via Ardfinnan church live stream service www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan

Burial afterwards in St. Finnian’s Cemetery.

House strictly private wearing of masks essential. Family flowers only donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society.

May he rest in Peace

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence