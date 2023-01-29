Patsy Guidera, Roscrea

Moneen Court, Roscrea and formerly of Rockforest, Knock, Roscrea.

Peacefully in the care of the Matron and Staff of The Dean Maxwell Home, Roscrea.

Pre-deceased by his parents Timothy & Mary, Kathleen, brother Tom, sisters Kitty, Peg and Mona.

Deeply regretted by his wife Phil, son Tadhg, daughter Catherine, son-in-law Attila, grandson Noah, sisters Elizabeth, brother Billy John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and large circle of freinds.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea on Tuesday evening from 5.30pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Wednesday morning at 11.30am arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Dean Maxwell Home, Roscrea.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie.