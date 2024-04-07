Patrick Quigley, Killenaule

Mortlestown, Killenaule

Beloved husband of Louise, proud father of Cathy, Tom, Jenny and our never forgotten Caroline. Loving Gramps of Lucy Murtagh, Tom, Kate and Liam Quigley and Ronan Hannigan, brother of Tommy, Rebecca Quirke, Deborah Donovan and the late Jimmy, Jackie, Willie and Breda Walsh. Father in law of David, Victoria and James. Deeply regretted by his family and brother in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at O’Connell’s Funeral Home Killenaule (E41 HH66) on Monday evening from 4.30pm to 7pm.

Arriving at St Mary’s Church Killenaule at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning in St Mary’s Church Killenaule at 11.30am followed by burial in Crosscannon cemetery.

House private please.

mass will be livestreamed on: www.churchcamlive.ie/killenaule