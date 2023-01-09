Patrick Purdy McMahon, Roscrea

58 Assumption Park, Roscrea.

Pre-deceased by his parents Patrick and Maureen, brother Jimmy and sister Phyllis.

Deeply regretted by his brothers Andrew, Ger and John, sisters Betty, Marie and Bernie, brothers-in-law Bill, Matt and Eamon, sisters-in-law Dolores and Marion, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, good neighbours and large circle of friends.

RIP

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea (E53 NY70) on Wednesday evening from 6.00pm to 8.00pm.

Removal on Thursday at 11.30am arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining old cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie