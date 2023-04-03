Patrick (Patsy) Lynch, Nenagh and Galway

Capparoe, Nenagh and formerly of Corrandulla, Annaghdown, Co. Galway.

April 1st 2023, peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family, following a long illness bravely borne.

Predeceased by his parents Tom and Celia and his brother Jack. Beloved husband of Noreen and loving father of Cora, Niall, Derek and Paula. Much loved and sadly missed by his loving family, sons-in-law Paul and Tom, his adored grandchildren, siblings Mary, Nonie, Rita, Tommy, Judy, Jerry and Joe, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and good friends.

Reposing on Tuesday at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45 KN93) from 5pm until 7pm.

Funeral arriving on Wednesday to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Kilmore Cemetery.

Patsy’s Funeral Mass can be viewed via live stream on

https://www.youtube.com/watch?vYICbnwmgAxc

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society www.cancer.ie

The family would like to acknowledge the outstanding care Patsy received throughout his illness and in recent weeks from his haematology team and the staff of the oncology ward of University Hospital Limerick.

House private on Wednesday morning please.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.