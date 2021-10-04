Patrick (Patsy) Keane, Piltown & Carrick-on-Suir

Power Villas, Piltown, Co kilkenny and Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary.

Died 1st October 2021.

Deeply regretted by his wife Anna, daughter Cathy, sons John, Niall and Conor, brother’s, Sister, grandchildren, brother’s in law, sister’s in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friend’s.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home Carrick-on-Suir for family and close friends on Tuesday evening from 5,30pm to 6.30pm.

Arriving for requiem Mass at 10.30am In St Nicholas Church on Wednesday followed by burial afterwards in Piltown cemetery.

