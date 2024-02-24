Patrick (Pat) Slattery, Nenagh

Drumminscart, Ballycommon, Nenagh.

February 23rd 2024, peacefully, at home, surrounded by his family.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Nora, parents Pat and Bridget, brother Jossie and his sisters Nora and Teresa.

Loving father of Dolores, Marie, Patrick, Enda and Brigid. Much loved and sadly missed by his family, his 15 adored grandchildren and great-granddaughter Mia, sons-in-law Ger and Adam, daughters-in-law Kate and Eileen, sisters-in-law Eileen and Peg, brother-in-law Jim, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Monday at Ryan’s Funeral Home Nenagh from 5pm until 7pm.

Funeral arriving on Tuesday to St. Patrick’s Church, Puckane, for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Knigh Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Dr. Colm O’Reilly and his staff, the Community Intervention Team, the Public Health Nurses and the staff of the Heart Failure Clinic, Nenagh Hospital, for the wonderful care that Pat received over the last few years.

May he Rest in Peace.