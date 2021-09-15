Patrick (Pat) Shannon, Carrick-on-Suir and Roscrea

Late of 3 Castle Park, Carrick-on-Suir and formerly of Roscrea.

Arriving for funeral mass on Friday at 10.30am in St Nicholas’s Church, followed by cremation in Newland’s Cross Crematorium, Dublin.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence