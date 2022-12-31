Patrick (Pat) Ryan, Clonmel

Slievenamon Road, Clonmel.

Pat passed away peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Rathkeevan Nursing Home, Clonmel on Thursday afternoon surrounded by his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his brother Eugene and sister Nora (Mulcahy), he will be sadly missed by his loving wife Maura, daughter Siobhán, son Cathal, grandchildren Oisín and Éibhín, brothers Ricky, Martin and Tony, sisters Breda, Margot, Mary, Pauline and Theresa, Cathal’s partner Edwina, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condon’s Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Sunday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Monday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church.

Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.00pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condon’s Funeral Directors Facebook page.