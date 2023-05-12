Patrick (Pat) O’Donnell, Ballypatrick and New Inn

Templetney, Ballypatrick, Clonmel and formerly Knockgraffon, New Inn.

Pat passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel on Friday morning in the presence of his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his wife Monica he will be sadly missed by his son Joseph, daughters Margaret, Ellen and Rosarii, grandchildren Ellen, Mairéad, Patrick, Thomas, Hannah and Andrew, nieces, nephew, extended family and his many friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Monday to St Mary’s Church, Gambonsfield, Kilsheelan. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12 noon. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

