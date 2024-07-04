Patrick (Pat) O’Connor, Clonmel

Prior Park Hill, Clonmel and formerly Ballingarry, Co Tipperary.

Pat passed away unexpectedly in the tender care of the staff of Cork University Hospital on Wednesday morning surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his parents Nellie and Eddie, his sisters Kathleen and Bridget and brother Martin, he will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Anne, daughters Roseanne and Eleanor, grandchildren Maidhc and Nioclás, sisters Mary, Peg, Eileen and Nancy, sons-in-law Liam & Paddy, brothers-in-law Martin, Michael, Johnny, Bob and Dick, sisters-in-law Angela and Annie, nephews, nieces, extended family and his wide circle of kind friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condon’s Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Saturday evening from 4.30pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Sunday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12.30pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service https://www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Friends of Tipperary University Hospital.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.