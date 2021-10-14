Patrick “Pat” McLoughney, Nenagh

Ballythomas, Ardcroney, Nenagh.

Unexpectedly at home on 12/10/2021.

Predeceased by his beloved parents Sean & Mary B and his Aunt Theresa.

Will be sadly missed by his loving family. Sister Maureen (O’Meara) and brother Eamonn. Aunts Christine, Alice, Maureen, Margaret, Pauline & Geraldine. Uncle Jim, Nieces Anna & Isabelle, Nephews Cathal & Micheal. Brother in law Declan, sister in law Helen, Extended family, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends. May Patrick Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home at Ballythomas Ardcroney (E45PW32) this Friday from 4 to 7 o’clock.

Please adhere to current guidelines regarding handshaking and wearing of face coverings.

His remains will arrive at Ardcroney Church this Saturday for Requiem mass at 11 o’clock with burial afterwards in Ardcroney New Cemetery.

Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot may view the livestream of the mass on https://www.facebook.com/cloughjordanparish

Condolences can be left in the section below.

The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this sad time.

