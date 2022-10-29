Patrick (Pat) Mangan, Ballymacarbry

Tooracurra, Ballymacarbry, Co Waterford.

Pat passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital on Saturday morning following a short illness.

Pre-deceased by his sister Dympna, he will be sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen, daughter Mary, sons Joseph, Bernard and Robert, grandchildren Christopher, Dylan, Ryan and Evan, sisters Veronica, Nuala, Eleanor, Ann, Kathleen and Johanna, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Condon’s Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Sunday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Monday to Our Lady & St Lawrence Church, Fourmilewater.

Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.00am.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ardfinnan Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan and press the tab FOURMILEWATER.

Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis.

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.