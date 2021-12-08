Patrick (Pat) Malone, Nenagh

Curragh, Portroe, Nenagh.

December 6th 2021, suddenly, at home.

Beloved husband of Breda and loving father of Siobhán (Connolly), Róisín, Pádraig and Cathal. Adored grandad of Patrick, Olivia and Martha Rose.

Predeceased by his sister Mary (Myler) and grandson Rían.

He will be sadly missed by his sisters Sheila (Coyle), Sarah and Kay (Spring), brothers John, Gerard and Martin, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, son-in-law Robert and Pádraig fiancé Maeve nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, kind neighbours and friends.

House private.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Funeral arrangements later.