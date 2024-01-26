Patrick (Pat) Maher, Clonmel

Killaloan, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Pat passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital on Thursday morning.

Pre-deceased by his brothers Bobby and Michael, he will be sadly missed by his brother Christopher, sisters Bernadette (Thomas) and Doreen (Twomey), brother-in-law Paddy, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Saturday evening from 5.30pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Sunday morning to St Mary’s Church, Gambonsfield, Kilsheelan. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.30am.

Those who cannot attend can watch live at the link to follow.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Clonmel.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis.

Messages of condolence may be left below or alternatively on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.