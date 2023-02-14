Patrick (Pat) Hogan, Newtown

Pallasbeg, Newtown and late of The Stream Ballinaclough, Nenagh.

In the kind care of the staff of University Hospital Limerick, predeceased by his sisters Margaret, Johanna, Mary and his brother Thomas, his nephew Brian, his sister-in-law Nancy.

Beloved husband of Mary (nee Butler) and loving father to Yvonne, Maurice, Imelda, Austin and Thomas, and loving granddad to Lucy and Jane.

Deeply regretted by his by his loving family, daughter-in-law Sally, brother Michael, sisters-in law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Pat Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh this Wednesday from 5 with removal at 7 o’clock to arrive at the Church of the Holy Spirit Youghalarra at 8 o’clock.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11 with burial afterwards in Youghalarra graveyard.