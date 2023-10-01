Patrick (Pat) GLEESON

Tiermoyle Latteragh Templederry

The death has occured of Patrick Pat Gleeson Tiermoyle Latteragh Templederry. Peacefully at home on Oct 1st 2023 surrounded by his loving family. predeceased by his beloved parents Pakie and Christina (Chriss) and brother in law Pat O’Dwyer. Sadly missed and never forgotten by his loving and devoted wife Sheila, daughters Sharon & Aisling, son Padraig, sons in law Dermot & Jamie and Padraig’s partner Ellen. His adored grandchildren Lilliana, Fiadh, Lucy, Donagh, Sadie & Mollie. Brothers Tony, James, Michael & Terence. Sisters Alice (Meelick), Margaret (Boherlahan) & Maura. Brothers in law, sisters in law, James’s partner Margaret, nieces, nephews cousins relatives neighbours and many friends.

May Pat Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans funeral home Nenagh this Tuesday from 5 o’c to 7.30 o’c. His remains will arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception Templederry on Wednesday for Requiem mass at 12 o’c. Burial afterwards in Templederry New Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to Milford Hospice. ” House private on Wednesday morning please”