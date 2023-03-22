Patrick (Pat) Gleeson, Leixlip and Drombane

Glendale, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Drombane.

Ex Garda Siochana.

Predeceased by his father, mother, sister and nephew.

Pat will be sadly missed by his loving wife Helen, his son Kenneth and Kenneth’s partner Fiona, his adored granddaughter Mollie, his brothers Frank and Jack, sister Mary, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, wonderful friends in Confey GAA and a large circle of friends.

May Pat Rest in Peace

Pat will be reposing at his family home in Glendale, Leixlip (W23 V8P2) on Thursday from 4pm concluding with Rosary at 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 10am in St Charles Borromeo Church, Confey followed by burial afterwards in Confey Cemetery.

Pat’s funeral Mass can be viewed on following link

https://churchmedia.tv/confey-parish