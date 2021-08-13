Patrick “Pat” Crawford, Solohead

Ballybrien, Monard, Solohead.

August 12th 2021, peacefully at Cluain Arann, Tipperary.

Deeply regretted by his loving sister Mary, brother-in-law George, niece, nephews, kind neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace.

Arriving in St. Nicholas’ Church, Solohead on Sunday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30 with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

