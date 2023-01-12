Patrick (Pat) Carey, Thurles

Loughbrack, Kilcommon, Thurles.

January 11th 2023, (peacefully) at University Hospital, Limerick.

Beloved son of the late Patrick and Brigid Carey, and son in law of the recently deceased Peggy Kennedy.

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Josephine, sons and daughter Seamus, Tara and Padraig, son in law David, daughter in law Áine and Seamus’s fiancée Avril, grandchildren Harry, Jack and Kate, brothers and sisters John, Tom, Eileen (Blackwell), Donie, Matt, Mary (O’Brien), Larry and Gerry, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing this Friday evening at McCormack’s Funeral Home, Kilcommon from 4pm to 7pm.

Removal Saturday morning to St. Patrick’s Church, Kilcommon arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please Saturday morning.

Pat’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the following link:

https://funeralslive.ie/patrick-carey/

May he Rest in Peace.